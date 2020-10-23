1/
Betty Jean Groom Melton
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Groom Melton

Murfreesboro - Betty Jean Groom Melton, age 80, died at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was a Wilson County native and has resided in Murfreesboro for the last sixty years. Mrs. Melton was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Auburntown High School where she was Salutatorian, played basketball and was a cheerleader. She retired after a long career, first in the private sector and the last thirty-three years with the State of Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Wauford Hayes Groom and Inez Jennings Groom. Survivors include son, Michael Glen Melton of Murfreesboro, daughter, Julie Ann Melton Farris (Brian) of Shelbyville, granddaughters, Amber Sullivan and Ashley Sullivan of Shelbyville and sister Nina Groom Billings of Murfreesboro.

Visitation with the family will be from 2:00P.M. until 5:00P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Melton at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Prosperity Cemetery with Reverends Nathan Hale and W.D. Thompson officiating. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com



Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved