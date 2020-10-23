Betty Jean Groom Melton
Murfreesboro - Betty Jean Groom Melton, age 80, died at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was a Wilson County native and has resided in Murfreesboro for the last sixty years. Mrs. Melton was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Auburntown High School where she was Salutatorian, played basketball and was a cheerleader. She retired after a long career, first in the private sector and the last thirty-three years with the State of Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Wauford Hayes Groom and Inez Jennings Groom. Survivors include son, Michael Glen Melton of Murfreesboro, daughter, Julie Ann Melton Farris (Brian) of Shelbyville, granddaughters, Amber Sullivan and Ashley Sullivan of Shelbyville and sister Nina Groom Billings of Murfreesboro.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00P.M. until 5:00P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Melton at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Prosperity Cemetery with Reverends Nathan Hale and W.D. Thompson officiating. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com