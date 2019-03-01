Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Tullahoma, TN
Betty Jean Morris Obituary
Betty Jean Morris

Murfreesboro - Betty Jean Morris, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Boyd and Dorothy Meadows Crittendon, sister: Mary Lou Westbrook, and brother: Arlie Crittendon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 ½ years, Glynn Morris, son: Ricky (Beverly) Morris, daughter: Janet (Chris) Broadrick, grandchildren: Jessica Broadrick, Tim (Jamie) Crunk, Katie (Jason) McGuire, great grandchildren, Riley McGuire, Jaxin McGuire, and Katelynn Crunk.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am - 12pm. Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN. with Pastor Mike Morris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to be made to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN. 37129

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
