|
|
Betty Jean Morris
Murfreesboro - Betty Jean Morris, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Boyd and Dorothy Meadows Crittendon, sister: Mary Lou Westbrook, and brother: Arlie Crittendon.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 ½ years, Glynn Morris, son: Ricky (Beverly) Morris, daughter: Janet (Chris) Broadrick, grandchildren: Jessica Broadrick, Tim (Jamie) Crunk, Katie (Jason) McGuire, great grandchildren, Riley McGuire, Jaxin McGuire, and Katelynn Crunk.
Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10am - 12pm. Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN. with Pastor Mike Morris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to be made to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN. 37129
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019