Betty Orr

Lavergne, TN - Betty F. Orr, age 92 of LaVergne, TN passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Southern Care

Assisted Living Facility in Franklin, TN. Ms. Orr was the daughter of late Mamie Clarena Walker and George Bryan Walker and wife of the late William G. Orr who passed away in 2016. Preceded in death by Brothers: James R.Walker, George W. Walker and Robert V. Walker. Survived by Daughters: Nancy Thacker (Glenn) and Janie Dunnivant (Larry); Grand Children: David Thacker (Regina), Tracie Paul (Caleb), Wendy Baker (Mark), Megan Campbell (Tim), Stephanie Jones; Great Grandchildren: Kaiba Thacker, Carter Thacker, Harper Paul, Stevi Paul, Jack Paul, Dylan Baker, Gabby Piazza, Beckham Baker, Mia Jones, Bella Jones, Mason Jones, Colby Jones and Charlie Jones; Sisters: Ella Geneva Ladd, JoAnne Hutsko, Peggy Malone. Betty enjoyed fishing and often said she would rather fish than eat any day. Working and meeting people was something she enjoyed. She retired at age 79 but would have continued working if she could. She was a special kind of person. She would often take lotion, socks etc. to the local nursing home for the people who didn't have family. She was a good friend to all. She was a former employee of Giant Foods Grocery Store, Hardee's, Sam's Club (demo. lady) and she owned Betty and Bill's neighborhood market in LaVergne TN where she lived for nearly 50 years. Betty was a devoted member of Gilroy Church of Christ in Antioch and loved her church family. She will be truly missed by many family and friends.

A graveside service to Celebrate Betty will be at Two O'clock the afternoon of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour before the graveside at Roselawn Funeral Home. Due to the current health conditions, we will "Live Stream" the service on our Facebook page, Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens-Murfreesboro, TN. Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, 615-893-2742.






Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
