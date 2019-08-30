Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Betty Snyder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
1924 - 2019
Betty Snyder Obituary
Betty Snyder

Murfreesboro - Betty Mae Snyder, 95, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home. She was born May 11th, 1924 to the late Elmer & Mae Smith Miller.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Ralph Snyder; son Gary E. Snyder; brothers, Robert "Bob" E. Miller, Samuel L. Miller and Lee Miller; Sisters, Dorothy Miller and Elsie Ritzel; and Daughter-in-law, Gail Snyder.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Jim) Hildreth of Murfreesboro; son, Robert W. Snyder (Jane Kirton) of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Charles (Joan) Miller; sister, Grace Boyer; and Daughter-in-law, Heidi Snyder.

She was a special Mammy to eight grandchildren, Gary R (Carrie) Snyder, Patrick (Veronica) Snyder, Joely (Mark) Winn, Haylee Snyder, Robin Snyder, Jamie (Ryan) Boyd, Travis (Karissa) Snyder, and Tim Snyder; twenty-one great grandchildren; and two great- great grandchildren.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral Services will be Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Snyder can be made to Murfreesboro Alive Hospice.

An online obituary is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
