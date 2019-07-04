Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Betty Williams Obituary
Betty Williams

Lavergne, TN - Betty Elaine Chick Williams, age 79, departed this earthly life for an eternity with God on July 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertha Chick. She is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Jon Gary Williams, La Vergne, TN; daughter, Sherra (Tim) Taylor; Nashville, TN; son, Brian (Cindy) Williams, La Vergne, TN; granddaughter, Lori Beth Taylor, Nashville, TN; grandsons, Jeff Taylor, Brentwood, TN; Adam Williams and Cade Williams, La Vergne, TN; sister, Alice (Don) Nix, Kingston Springs, TN; twin brother, Bob Chick, Bryant, IL; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Betty was born on July 3, 1939, in Metropolis, Illinois but spent most of her life in La Vergne, Tennessee. She was a member of the La Vergne Church of Christ where she supported her minister husband and served as a secretary for many years. Most recently, she was a member of the Gilroy Church of Christ. Betty epitomized kindness and unselfishness. She was a dedicated friend and a loving mother and grandmother with a fun sense of humor.

Visitation and the funeral will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation is on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2:00-6:00pm. The funeral service is on Monday, July 8, 2019, 2:00 pm. The burial will immediately follow the service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Jon Gary and Betty Williams Endowed Academic Scholarship at Freed-Hardeman University. (https://give.fhu.edu/endowedscholarships) In the appropriate box, please list the Jon Gary and Betty Williams Endowed Academic Scholarship. To leave thoughts or memories, visit www.roselawnfh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 4, 2019
