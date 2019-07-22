|
Betty Young
Murfreesboro - Betty Lee Young, age 87 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home. She was a native of Farmington, Missouri and a daughter of the late Raymond and Martha Gordon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Young and a grandson, Heath Young.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Molloy and husband Kevin of Murfreesboro, Nancy Boles and husband Denny of Jasper, Robert Young and wife Michelle of Maryville, Steve Young and wife Angie of Murfreesboro; a sister, Margaret Williams of Farmington, MO; grandchildren, Ehrin Kalchik of Murfreesboro, Logan Molloy of McMinnville, Deuce Boles of Jasper, Jenny Boles of Louisville, KY, Jessica Boles and husband Josh of Jasper, Taryn Fife of Maryville, Coleton Young of Cherokee, AL, Carlee Young of Maryville, Calee Young of Cherokee, AL, Garrett Mull of Knoxville, and Zachary and Sophia Young, both of Murfreesboro; great grandchildren, Curstyn and Craig Molloy, Sarrah Kalchik, Austin Newton, Emery, Deighton and Jaxson Fife, Carter and Wrylin Mull; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Young was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church and a homemaker.
Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Reverend Alan M. Thoe will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 22, 2019