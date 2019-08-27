|
|
Bettye Adams
Murfreesboro - Bettye Adams, age 80, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN. Services to celebrate Mrs. Adams life will be held at Two O'clock on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro.
Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Twelve Noon until the start of the service on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home. To read the full obituary please visit www.roselawnfh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019