Beverly Hayes
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Hayes

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Beverly June Hayes, age 65, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home in Murfreesboro. Born May 23, 1955, she was preceded in death by her father, James Frizzell; father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Ura Hayes; and brother-in-law Robert E. Hayes.

She is survived by her husband David Hayes; children, Emily Beth Harper (Jason), Kimberly Ann Daubenspeck, Jason Edward Hayes (Karen); grandchildren, Caleb James Hayes, Katelyn Elizabeth Harper, Colby Ryan Harper, Allie Mae Dabney, Cameran Alyssa Hayes, Jayden Paige Hayes; mother, Allie Mae Frizzell; sister, Dianne Hayes; nephews, Todd Hayes (Cassie), Taylor Hayes (Jenny); great-nieces, Courtney, Shelby, Lillie Hayes; and many other family and friends.

Beverly was a devoted Christian with a faith that saw her through and was a charter member of Southeast Baptist Church. She was also a member of the first graduating class from Riverdale High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, David, on October 20, 1973 and they were blessed with 46 years of marriage.

Beverly was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1990 and David was her constant caregiver and source of encouragement. They loved to camp when their children were small, and continued the tradition with a handicap-accessible camper and pontoon boat, creating lasting memories with the grandchildren, the absolute light of her life.

She would take every opportunity to brag about her grandchildren and loved supporting them in all that they were involved in, including band, sports, and other school activities. She enjoyed her cats, gardening, and watching the wildlife that surrounded her home. In the last few years she also looked forward to Friday nights at Miller's Grocery or Bell Buckle Cafe, as well as the "occasional" trip to Hallmark.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery at 10:00 AM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 14, 2020
Our family sends our most sincere condolences to the Hayes family. Claudia, Tim and Adam Durham
Claudia Durham
June 13, 2020
You will truly be missed. Enjoyed the time spent with you and your family. Mark and Leslee Matson
Mark & Leslee Matson
Friend
June 13, 2020
Much love from all of us for all of you
The Burts
Greg Burt
Friend
June 13, 2020
I worked with Beverlys husband and son. She always had a smile when I saw her. She will truly be missed by all. She endured a lot but kept her faith and always smiled.
Kaye Jernigan
Friend
June 13, 2020
Beverly is my first cousin, and my friend. Beverly was such an inspiration to all that had the privilege to know her. No matter what hardships she was facing, if you asked her how she was you always got the same answer, Im good. She always had a positive attitude. She loved her family without measure and David was her rock. David I could never say enough on how you loved and cared for Beverly. I know she is standing tall as she enters Heavens door. ❤❤
Roger & Donna Gee
Family
June 13, 2020
Thank you Beverly for accepting me not as a son-in-law but as one of your own children. Thank you for providing the enduring example of what a Christian is - someone who yearns to give and give and give - someone who faces struggles with a smile and a huge faith in God - someone who always brightened a room. I will miss my reminder phone calls and hearing you sing happy birthday to me every year. Thank you for being a wonderful mother to my wife and an equally wonderful grandmother to our children. We miss you now and forever but are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Love, your other Jason
Jason Harper
Family
June 13, 2020
Beverly is my first cousin. She was always smiling and positive every time we saw her. She always put others before herself. She is certainly smiling down from heaven now.
Kenneth Frizzell
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved