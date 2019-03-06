|
|
Beverly McPherson
Murfreesboro - It is with profound sadness that the family of Beverly "Bev" Hill McPherson announces her sudden death on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Thomas West, Nashville. She will be remembered for the light she brought this world as a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to the many she touched. Beverly is survived by her husband, Dr. Warren McPherson; sisters, Lita Warise of Murfreesboro and Lisa Gott of Cookeville; children, Shane Whitley of Murfreesboro, Kathryn McPherson of Murfreesboro, Amanda Mueller of Los Angeles, and Charley McPherson and wife Julie of Nashville; grandchildren, SarahBeth, Rachel, and Bretton Whitley, Stella McPherson, Johanna, Mackenna, and Cate Mueller, Madeline and Olivia Johnson; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Beth Hill.
Born in Sparta, Tennessee to the late John Brooks Hill and Mary Ruth Officer Hill, she attended classes at Tennessee Tech and MTSU and later spent two years at the O'Moore School of Design in Franklin. For many years she was a widely respected surgical nurse at Babtist and St Thomas Hospitals in Nashville. A lady of many talents, she was known as a consummate hostess by those who attended her many parties and fundraisers. Her countless friendships are a testimony to the intentional use of her time and gifts serving the community through her many roles including Alive Hospice, the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, and St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Reverends Gene Wise and Colin Ambrose will officiate. After the service, friends are invited to the McPherson home to raise a glass with the family in Beverly's honor.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Beverly to Alive Hospice, the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, or St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation. An online guestbook is available for the McPherson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019