Beverly Porter Southerland
Jacksonville, FL - Beverly Porter Southerland, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN, entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Beverly was born August 11, 1951 in Evansville, IN.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irma Porter and her husband of 45 years, Lee Southerland. She is survived by her sister Sharon (Bob) Bastnagel of Newburgh, IN; brother Herb (Myrna) Porter of Newburgh, IN; daughters Stephanie (Jason) Tate of Murfreesboro, TN and Cara (Justin) Kuralt of St. Johns, FL. She is known as "Grandma" and "Nana" to her beloved grandchildren Cooper Batcheler, Lucas Powers, Avery Tate, Jack Kuralt, Allison Kuralt, Alexandra Kuralt and Catherine Kuralt.
Beverly is a 1969 graduate of William Henry Harrison High School in Evansville, IN and a 1972 graduate of the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Evansville, IN. Beverly and Lee lived most of their marriage in Murfreesboro, TN where they attended World Outreach Church. She was a hard working wife and mother who loved her family and grandchildren with all of her heart and soul. Beverly loved holidays and will be remembered as a terrific gift giver who always had something for everyone. Beverly was a loving wife, mother, and grandma.
A special thank you to the staff at Orange Park Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL, especially her nurses and physicians in the trauma department, for their loving care of Beverly and her family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Murfreesboro, TN.
"Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life." - John 5:24
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020