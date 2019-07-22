Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Welcome Center at First Baptist Church Murfreesboro
200 East Main Street
Murfreesboro, TN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
200 East Main Street
Murfreesboro, TN
Beverly Sue Pitts Hatchett Obituary
Beverly Sue Pitts Hatchett

Murfeesboro, TN - Beverly Sue Pitts Hatchett, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 19, 2019, after a several year struggle with ALS. A native of Lincoln County, she was born to the late Younger Riley Pitts, Jr. and Martha Rhea Hobbs Pitts. Bev was also preceded in death by a brother, Bud Pitts.

Bev is survived by her husband of 61 years, Capt. John Wayne Hatchett, USN Ret.; son, John Wayne Hatchett, Jr. and Daniel Leyva of New York City, NY; daughters, Cindy Hatchett of East Haddam, CT, and Melissa Siliceo and her spouse Omar of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Nathanael Siliceo of Murfreesboro, TN, and Santiago Siliceo of Raleigh, NC.

Visitation will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Welcome Center at First Baptist Church Murfreesboro, 200 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN. A memorial service will be held Wednesday 4:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Gary Swafford officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Bev grew up in Fayetteville, TN and attended Belmont College, where she met Wayne Hatchett. They married after he graduated from the U. S. Naval Academy and remained devoted to each other for 61 years. A retired civil servant, Bev loved to cook, garden and travel. Eventually they settled in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a member of First Baptist Church Murfreesboro and above all, loved the Lord, her family and many friends they made around the country and over the years.

An online guestbook for the Hatchett family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 22, 2019
