Bill Estes



Murfreesboro - Bill "Cornbread" Estes, age 80, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Gorman and Maxine Estes and was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Richmond.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Estes; children, Greg Estes and his wife Melody, Angel Gilley and her husband Vic, April Gilmore and her husband Roger; grandchildren Josh Estes, Justin Gilley, Zack Estes, Garrett Gilmore, Destiny Estes, Elijah Gilmore, Presley Gilmore; great grandchildren, Addison Estes (Morgan), Rose Estes, Avery Gilmore (Cait); special family member, Bill Allen; and a host of other family and friends.



Bill was a hard working and committed man. He spent 30 years behind the wheel of a tractor trailer for the local 480 teamsters and most recently dedicated his time to Rutherford County Schools as a school bus driver. Bill was a faithful member of Creekmont General Baptist Church. He was a good family man and did anything he could for his wife and children. He was the best husband, dad, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna Thursday, October 8th and Friday, October 9th from 4:00-8:00 PM. Visitation Saturday, October 10th will be at Creekmont General Baptist Church from 11:00-1:00 PM with Brother Daniel Yielding officiating the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be a Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna.



Pallbearers will be Josh Estes, Justin Gilley, Zack Estes, Garrett Gilmore, Destiny Estes, Elijah Gilmore, and Presley Gilmore. Honorary pallbearers will be Addison Estes (Morgan), Rose Estes, and Avery Gilmore (Cait).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store