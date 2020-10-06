1/1
Bill Estes
1940 - 2020
Bill Estes

Murfreesboro - Bill "Cornbread" Estes, age 80, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Gorman and Maxine Estes and was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Richmond.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Estes; children, Greg Estes and his wife Melody, Angel Gilley and her husband Vic, April Gilmore and her husband Roger; grandchildren Josh Estes, Justin Gilley, Zack Estes, Garrett Gilmore, Destiny Estes, Elijah Gilmore, Presley Gilmore; great grandchildren, Addison Estes (Morgan), Rose Estes, Avery Gilmore (Cait); special family member, Bill Allen; and a host of other family and friends.

Bill was a hard working and committed man. He spent 30 years behind the wheel of a tractor trailer for the local 480 teamsters and most recently dedicated his time to Rutherford County Schools as a school bus driver. Bill was a faithful member of Creekmont General Baptist Church. He was a good family man and did anything he could for his wife and children. He was the best husband, dad, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna Thursday, October 8th and Friday, October 9th from 4:00-8:00 PM. Visitation Saturday, October 10th will be at Creekmont General Baptist Church from 11:00-1:00 PM with Brother Daniel Yielding officiating the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be a Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna.

Pallbearers will be Josh Estes, Justin Gilley, Zack Estes, Garrett Gilmore, Destiny Estes, Elijah Gilmore, and Presley Gilmore. Honorary pallbearers will be Addison Estes (Morgan), Rose Estes, and Avery Gilmore (Cait).




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Creekmont General Baptist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Creekmont General Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
Mrs. Sue we are sorry for your loss. My GOD continue to give you the strength to carry on. You are in our prayers. The FLAGG Family
Tyler & Matthew Flagg
Student
October 6, 2020
I will never forget our bus ride with a load of 12 year olds to Omaha. To world series. A very kind and good man. Heaven has a good one.
Tim James
Friend
October 6, 2020
Rest easy Mr.Bill you will be missed. It’s not goodbye it’s see you later. We love you.
Brian & Connie Lee
Friend
October 6, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Bill
Steve Ricketts
Friend
October 6, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss...my thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Elise Gray
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Love & Prayers for you all in such a heartbreaking time.
Shonda Centers Tucker
Family
October 6, 2020
Bill was one of the best neighbors and friend a man could ask for, he was always out doing something in the yard, if he wasn't fixing something he was building something, you could ask him for anything and if he could it was yours, i don't think the man ever sat down. Bill and Sue moved across the street from me in the early 80's and that was when a great friendship started between the two families. Much love and respect to my dear friend and you will be missed more than you would ever realize, may you fly high with the angels of God. I will see you again one day, may God bless and keep you and your family family during this time. Rest-N-Peace my friend.
Bill Haney
Friend
October 6, 2020
I AM SO GLAD I GOT TO MEET MR. ESTES. HE WAS 1 OF THE SWEETEST PEOPLE ANYONE COULD EVER ASK FOR. HE WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR ANYONE. I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER THE FUN TIMES & THE DELICIOUS FOODS, THAT WAS COOKED AS I WAS GROWING UP. HE WILL SURELY BE MISSED. RIP, MR. ESTES
TAMMY GARRETT
Friend
October 6, 2020
I remember the first time I met him driving the bus in Smyrna at Smyrna Elementary, he always had that smile and would stop say something to me. Usually just hey ,but he was always happy smiling .. then I got the pleasure to work for him and Sue the pass few years and they both treated me more like family than anything .. truly blessed to have know him and call him friend ... loved it when he started coming to church , I’d always try to stay with him ..loved making him sweets, he would light up ,♥ To know him was to love him .. I know he will be missed .. just won’t be the same.. Rest In Peace. Billy love you ♥
Cindy Tedford
Friend
October 6, 2020
Aunt Sue, Greg, Angel, April and families, I’m so sorry for the loss of Uncle Bill. Praying for comfort and peace for you all now and the difficult days ahead. I love you all. Sharon Bryson.
Sharon Bryson
Family
October 6, 2020
I will always consider The Estes my Cartersville family. So many memories of our family's adventures together that I will never forget. Our deepest deepest sympathy for the loss of a wonderful man that will be greatly missed by all. Sue, Greg, Angel and April, may God bless you and keep you now, the days a head and forever. Rest in sweet peace Bill. All my love Barbara Byard ( Bobbie Forman )
Barbara ( Bobbie ) Byard ( Forman )
Friend
October 6, 2020
Sue I am always praying for you all. Bill was a amazing gentle trustworthy friend I will never forget. May God bless him and all of you. Love you❤
Teresa Crouch
Teresa Crouch
Friend
