Billie Capps
Murfreesboro - Billie G. Capps, age 89, passed away July 16, 2019 at his home. Originally from Paris, TN, Billie was a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force. He owned Capps Hardware in Lavergne and was an avid bowler, fisherman and hunter. Bill was also a member of Believer's Chapel Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Treamon M. "Jack" Capps and Alice L. Johnston Capps. He is survived by his wife, Shirley a. Wilcox Capps, son, Brent Capps of Smyrna; brothers and sister, Travis A. Capps of New Hampshire, David J. Capps (Billie) of Florida, Edward L. Capps (Linda) of Antioch and Margie M. Bowen (Bobby) of Paris, TN; step-children, Bobbie Wilcox Gundt (Marty), Deborah Averitt (Fred), Roger Wilcox (Jaree); great grandchildren, Justin Allen (Briana), Matt Wilcox (Hannah), Lisa Howse Hutchison (Hutch); great-grandchildren; and good friend, Carolyn Hill.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Barry Mershon officiating.
Burial will be 2:00 PM, Monday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be Justin Allen, Matt Wilcox, Michael Hutchison, Logan Hutchison, Roger Wilcox and Robert Averitt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 18, 2019