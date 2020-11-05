1/1
Billie Lee
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Lee

Smyrna - Mrs. Billie Ann Lee, age 84, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born in Bypro, KY to the late William and Delphia Lafferty. Mrs. Lee was a retiree of Bridgestone and a faithful member of Smyrna Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, and loving on her family.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Lee; daughter, Teresa Barnett and her husband Stephen; grandsons, Sam Short and his wife Brooklyn and Craig Short and his wife Rachel; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Mary Hudson, Camdon, and Caroline Short; brother, Martin Lafferty and his wife Gwen; sisters, Vickie Willingham and her husband Bryant, Gail Turner, and Carolyn Hall and her husband Sam; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gaye Osborne.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at The Arbors and Kindred Hospice for their extended care of Mrs. Lee.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1:30pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or Smyrna Church of Christ, 112 Division St, Smyrna, TN 37167.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved