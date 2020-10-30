1/1
Billie Spinks
Billie Spinks

Murfreesboro - Billie Jean (Boger) Spinks, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Billie was born November 7, 1935 in Statesville, N.C. to the late William and Mary Hollifield Boger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Tyler Morrissey.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bert L Spinks; her son, Lee (Cindy) Spinks; daughter, Melinda (John) Morrissey; grandchildren, Micah (Robyn) Morrissey and Kate Morrissey; and great-grandchildren, Emmett and Margot Morrissey; and sisters, Christine Haynes and Frances Morrison; and a brother, Bob Boger.

Billie and Bert shared many great adventures and friendships moving from N.C. to S.C. to Indiana, and Kentucky before finally retiring to Murfreesboro in 2001 to be near their daughter and grandchildren.

Billie will be remembered for her kindness, her smile, her dancing, and her overwhelming love of Bert and her family. She reminded us to face each day with a smile and to reach out to others.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. The family would like to recognize the staff at the Villages of Murfreesboro Memory Care for their loving care and devotion to Billie. They also want to thank Jessica and Leah

from Alive Hospice for their care and kindness.

Due to safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. An online guestbook is available for the Spinks family at www.woodfinchapel.com.



Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
