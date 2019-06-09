|
Billie Sue (Bailey) Freitag
Palm Springs, CA formerly Murfreesboro - Billie Sue (Bailey) Freitag passed away on June 3, 2019. She was 86 and had lived in Palm Springs for the past four years. Born and raised in Texas, she lived in Murfreesboro from 1972 to 2015 and worked for the Rutherford County Teacher's Center before retiring, and had attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her two sons, David Freitag (wife Andrea) of Tucson, AZ, Steve Freitag (husband Jack) of Palm Springs, CA and her daughter Leslie Belfanti (husband John) of Keizer, OR, as well as her former husband Carl B. Freitag. The family would also like to thank Wendy Wittstruck and Debbie Harvin Moore for their care while Billie lived in Murfreesboro, and her beloved Palm Springs caretaker Grady Harrison.
Billie enjoyed playing cards, tennis and camping and assisting the Oakland High School's cross country and track teams where she was affectionately known as "Momma Fry". She considered all of the team members from 1979-1982 as her bonus kids.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Billie's honor to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or Oakland High School's cross country and track teams.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 9, 2019