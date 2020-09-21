Billy Charles Hall



Murfreesboro - Mr. Billy Charles Hall, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN, a native of the Brush Creek Community of Smith County, TN, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.



Mr. Hall was born March 30, 1928, son of the late Nelson Russell and Mary Jane Grandstaff Hall. He was preceded in death by a son: Billy Charles (Chip) Hall II, and a brother: Nelson Eugene Hall. He was a retired Sergeant Major from the United States Marine Corps with 30 years of service serving during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He had also worked at Dupont.



Mr. Hall is survived by two daughters: Carol Hall of Murfreesboro, TN and Teri Pinkston of Goodlettsville, TN: step-son: Dennis (Cindy) Ravella; sister and brother-in-law: Janice and Bobby Kelley of Lebanon, special friend: Sue Cottar; four granddaughters and their spouses and 15 great-grandchildren; two nieces and their spouses and two nephews.



Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Hall are scheduled to be conducted from the Hillview Memorial Cemetery in Alexandria, TN, on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 11AM.



Family and friends of Mr. Hall will gather at the Hillview Memorial Cemetery on Thursday September 24, 2020 just prior to the 11AM Graveside service.



Avant Funeral Home, Alexandria









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store