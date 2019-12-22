|
Billy Clark "Pappy" Bogle
Milton - Billy Clark "Pappy" Bogle, age 92, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Woodbury Nursing and Rehab Center. He was a native and life-long resident of Milton, TN. He was a member of Milton Baptist Church.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Gertrude Bogle, parents; Joe and Mary Rakes Bogle, son, Daniel C. Bogle, brothers; Claude Bogle, Paul Bogle, Thurman Bogle, Henry Lee Bogle and sister; Rebecca Blansett. He is survived by his daughter, Donna (David) Youngblood of Milton, daughter-in-law, Rita Bogle, grandchildren; Michael Youngblood, Michelle Farley and Heather Jolley and Great-grandchildren, Tristen Farley, Chase Youngblood, Andrew Youngblood, Hadley Jolley and Ryan Jolley.
A Chapel service will be held for Billy on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Darrell Whaley officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019