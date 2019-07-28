|
|
Billy Edward Steekley
Murfreesboro - Billy Edward Steekley, age 88 of Murfreesboro died July 24, 2019. He was a native of Franklin Co, and was a preceded in death by his parents, Walter Steekley and Jessie Hillyard Steekley; son, Bruce Steekley; grandson, Caleb White; brother, Ray Steekley and sister, Ann Steekley. Mr. Steekley was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a Navy Veteran and a retired Accountant.
He is survived by his wife Faye Renegar Steekley; son, Van Steekley and wife Chiemi; daughter, Tina White and husband Edward; grandchildren, William Steekley and wife Rhenee; Heather Steekley, Ian Steekley Erica Steekley, David White and Silas White; great-grandchild, Lyanna.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Steekley to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be 4pm-7pm Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1pm Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev Chris Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 28, 2019