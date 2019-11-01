|
Billy Hendrixson
Murfreesboro - Billy C. Hendrixson, age 73, passed away October 31, 2019 at his residence. He was born in DeKalb County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Billy served in the United States Army. He retired as a Technician from Johnson Control, attended Hillview Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Mary L. Dunn Hendrixson and Robert L. Hendrixson. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Morris Hendrixson; son, Steven (Gayle) McClanahan; daughter, Monica (Clint) Schrader; brother, Joe Hendrixson; sister, Susan Young; and grandchildren, Turner McClanahan, Andrew McClanahan, William Schrader and Reagan Schrader.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Tom Brantley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillview Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019