Billy J. Mahaffa
Murfreesboro - Billy J. Mahaffa, 58, formerly of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 at his home in Union City, IN. He left this world surrounded by those that adored him and ran thru the gates of glory.
He was the treasured husband of 23 years to Erin 'Hittle' Mahaffa, he was her defender, ally and best friend. He loved deer hunting, fishing, coon hunting, and Nascar. He would want a shout out to his favorite driver, Dale Sr. He was a member of Community Fellowship Church of Union City.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Erin 'Hittle' Mahaffa; mother, Martha Evelyn (Bobby) Reeves; four children, Hollie (Robin) Joyce, Holden Barrett, Lynn (Troy) Jones, Zachary Mahaffa; his greatest pride and joy are his 2 grandchildren, Kenzie and Ethan Barrett.
He was preceded by his father, Billy David Mahaffa, and a son, Logan.
Services were held at 4 P.M. Saturday, November 16, with visitation one hour prior at the Community Fellowship Church, 1051 N Jackson Pike, Union City, IN. Pastor Richard Collins and Bobby Edwards conducted the services. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019