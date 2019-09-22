|
|
Billy Joe Packett
Murfreesboro - Billy Joe Packett, 86, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was originally from Lenoir City, TN, a U.S. Army veteran and a safety engineer with Royal Insurance Company. He was a member of Mt View Baptist Church in Antioch, TN. Billy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Jimmie Faye Packett, sons Timothy Lynn Packett and Teddy Joe Packett, parents the Reverend Arch and Edith Packett, sisters Pauline Littleton and Alverine Voiles and brother Cecil Packett. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Tracy and John Darren Maupin, daughter-in-law Carole Lesa Packett, grandchildren Rhyan Maupin, Justin Maupin and wife Caysie Maupin, great-grandchildren Skyler Russell, Hunter Maupin and Coraleigh Maupin as well as many nieces and nephews. Billy will forever be remembered as a loving, devoted husband and father and will sadly be missed by all who knew him. Memorial services and interment will be at a later date.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019