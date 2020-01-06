Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Murfreesboro - Billy Clyde Swain, age 81, passed away at his residence December 31, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, graduated from Smyrna High School and retired from General Electric after working 36 years in the Maintenance Department.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, John Lorenzo Swain and Ruby Kate Alsup Swain; and wife, Mary Ann Swain. He is survived by his son, Mark Anthony Swain of Murfreesboro; daughter, Cheryl Diane Corzatt of Jamestown; special friend, Elizabeth Skeens of Murfreesboro; mother of his children, Gussie Bell Swain; special friend Russ (Patsy) Evans; grandchildren, Charles Jonathan Swain, Victoria Elizabeth (Dave) Ramsey; and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Jonah Ramsey.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
