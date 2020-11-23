Or Copy this URL to Share

Bob Hubbert



Murfreesboro - 69 d. 11/21/2020



Survivors include Devoted Wife Mary; Daughters, Alonda, Tamatha (Darrell), Nakia (Wiliiam), and Ashley; Stepsons Quincy and Antonio; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; Sisters Emma Jean Covington and Willie Mae Kendricks; a host of other relatives and friends.



Family visit Saturday 11 AM-12 noon with funeral to follow at Morning Star M.B. Church, 21 Hart St., Nashville, TN, Pastor Gregory Powell eulogist.



Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 615-893-4323









