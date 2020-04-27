Services
Bob Mayes

Bob Mayes Obituary
Bob Mayes

Murfreesboro - James "Bob" Mayes, age 72, passed away April 27, 2020 at Alive Hospice. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Bob's career included teaching Physics and working for Rutherford County Schools in multiple capacities, serving as a director at TSSAA, and as a teaching Pastor at Christ Church Nashville. In addition, he served as a TSSAA referee.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine Trew Mayes; and brother, Don Mayes. He is survived by his wife, Julie Mayes; daughters, Lara Johnson, Leslie (Trey) Duke; step-daughter, Kenzi Williams; step-son, Josh Williams; sister, Sue (John David) Todd; and grandchildren, Jake Johnson, Neal and Nathan Duke.

In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a private memorial will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in Bob's honor to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
