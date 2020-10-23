Bobbie Jean Boyce
Eagleville, TN - Mrs. Bobbie Jean Boyce, age 86, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in Eagleville, Tennessee after an extended illness.
Mrs. Boyce was born in Marshall County and was a daughter of the late Rev. Willie Robert and Dola McCullough Ralston. She was a homemaker, a member of Mt. Vernon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and, until her sickness, was active in the Farm Bureau Women.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Forrest Boyce, who died in 2013, a granddaughter, Bethany Lynn Boyce, and her brother, George Ralston.
Mrs. Boyce is survived by her children, Kenneth William (Patty) Boyce, Eagleville, TN, James Robert "Bobby" (Mary) Boyce, Eagleville, TN, Kerry White (Marlene) Boyce, Rockvale, TN, Patricia Ann (Carl) Sullivan, Rockvale, TN; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Family members will receive friends on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Lisa Oliver and Rev. Judy Sides officiating. Burial will follow in Simpson Cemetery in the Rover Community of Bedford County.
Kevin Boyce, Jeremy Boyce, Dustin Anderson, Ben McDougal, Daniel Robinson and Dr. Robert Ralston will serve as pallbearers.
In light of the present health crisis, family members prefer that masks be worn to visitation and funeral services.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, Tennessee, 931-364-2233 in charge of arrangements. (www.lawrencefuneral.net
)