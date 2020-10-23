1/1
Bobbie Jean Parkhurst Snoddy
Bobbie Jean Parkhurst Snoddy

Murfreesboro - Bobbie Jean Parkhurst Snoddy, 90 of Murfreesboro passed away October 23, 2020. She was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew S. Parkhurst, and Mary Belle Caffy Parkhurst; her husband Charles F. Snoddy and a son Charles G. "Bubba" Snoddy.

Mrs. Snoddy was a member of the Church of Christ, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Andrew "Andy" Snoddy and wife Jo Leigh Harlow Snoddy of Alabama; daughter, Julie Jean Broadway of Murfreesboro; brother, John H. Parkhurst and wife Gayle of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Andrew Snoddy, Zachary Snoddy, Carter Broadway, Daniel Broadway, William Snoddy and Charles Snoddy; five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.

Graveside 3:00PM Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
