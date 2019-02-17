|
|
Bobbie June Gale
Rutherford County - Bobbie June Adcock Gale, age 84, was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County was called home February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day. She was the daughter of late Clyde and Bessie Adcock and she was preceded in death by loving husband of 63 years, MSgt (USAF, ret.) Dwight Werth Gale.
She is survived by six children, LuAnn (JC) Meeks, Diane (Terry) Turner, Laurie (David) Grisham, Dwight (Carolyn) Gale Jr, Brenda Webb and Suzette Gale; fourteen grandchildren, Bobby Covington, Lea Ann Collins, Steve Covington, Chris Covington, Jennifer Smith, Juliet McCullough, Stephanie June and Lindsey Holden, Kayleigh June and Dwight Gale III, Danny Gale, Tosha Guthrie, RJ Anderson, and Kristin Poteet; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandson; brothers, Jimmy Sims and Randall Adcock; sisters Dorothy Fann, Patsy Bebout, Mary King and Kathy Westbrooks; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four brothers Clyde Jr, Charlie, Leland and Doolittle Adcock; two sisters, Retta Clark and Martha Smotherman and two great granddaughters.
Services to Celebrate Mrs. Gale will be at One O'clock the afternoon of Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Four O'clock till Seven O'clock Monday evening, February 18, 2019 and one hour prior to the service. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019