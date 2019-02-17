Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
For more information about
Bobbie Gale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie June Gale


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbie June Gale Obituary
Bobbie June Gale

Rutherford County - Bobbie June Adcock Gale, age 84, was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County was called home February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day. She was the daughter of late Clyde and Bessie Adcock and she was preceded in death by loving husband of 63 years, MSgt (USAF, ret.) Dwight Werth Gale.

She is survived by six children, LuAnn (JC) Meeks, Diane (Terry) Turner, Laurie (David) Grisham, Dwight (Carolyn) Gale Jr, Brenda Webb and Suzette Gale; fourteen grandchildren, Bobby Covington, Lea Ann Collins, Steve Covington, Chris Covington, Jennifer Smith, Juliet McCullough, Stephanie June and Lindsey Holden, Kayleigh June and Dwight Gale III, Danny Gale, Tosha Guthrie, RJ Anderson, and Kristin Poteet; eighteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandson; brothers, Jimmy Sims and Randall Adcock; sisters Dorothy Fann, Patsy Bebout, Mary King and Kathy Westbrooks; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by four brothers Clyde Jr, Charlie, Leland and Doolittle Adcock; two sisters, Retta Clark and Martha Smotherman and two great granddaughters.

Services to Celebrate Mrs. Gale will be at One O'clock the afternoon of Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Four O'clock till Seven O'clock Monday evening, February 18, 2019 and one hour prior to the service. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.