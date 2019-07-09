Services
Bobbie Sue McDowell Parham


1939 - 2019
Bobbie Sue McDowell Parham Obituary
Bobbie Sue McDowell Parham

Murfreesboro, TN - Bobbie Sue McDowell Parham, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday July 6, 2019. She was born in Chattanooga, TN, but was raised in Liberty, TN. Mrs. Parham was the daughter of the late Robert and Alma Dean Scott McDowell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Parham, Sr. who died in 2017, a grandson, and two infant great-grandsons.

Mrs. Parham is survived by her children, Charles E. Parham, Jr. and his wife Anne of Old Hickory, TN, Michael R. Parham and his wife Christy of Murfreesboro, TN, and Teressa Parham of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Judy Ann Noll of Ridgetop, TN, and Betty Jo Zagorski of Springfield, TN; three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A joint private memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Parham will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Parham was of the Baptist faith, and a retired purchasing agent with the Alive C. York VA Hospital.

An online guestbook for the Parham family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 9, 2019
