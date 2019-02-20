|
|
Bobby Blackwell
Murfreesboro - Bobby G. Blackwell, age 86 of Murfreesboro, died Monday, February 18, 2019 following a sudden illness. He worked as a tow truck driver for the Bob Poole family for 43 years.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Ann Blackwell; sons, Anthony Blackwell and wife Laura, Charles Blackwell; a daughter, Lisa Blackwell and fiancé Morris Robinson; stepchildren, Tina Mcgee and husband Mark, Tammy Hunter and husband Jimmy, and Marshall Kendall; grandchildren, Alex, Isaac, Stephanie and Cameron Blackwell, Brandon and Eric Ray, Chandra Walker, Tevin Cole, Devonte Blackwell, Jimmy and Jeremy Hunter, Cody, Madison, Quinn, Liam, and Logan Kendall; numerous great grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Ronnie Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available for the Blackwell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019