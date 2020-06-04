Bobby Chockley
Smyrna - Bobby L. Chockley, age 87, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Mr. Chockley was the son of the late Wiley James Chockley, Jr. and Mary Goodman Chockley and preceded in death by brother, Jimmy Chockley and great grandson, Wyatt James Baird. He is survived by his wife, Judy Chockley; daughters, Melody Chockley, Debbie Head (Fred) and Lori Dawson (John Deardorff); grandchildren, Carrie Markos (Kim), James Baird, Jr. (Emily) and Chad Masters (Kylee); great grandchildren, Cameron White and Addison Marcos; step sons, Cody McCool and Robert Waites. Services to celebrate Mr. Chockley will be at Eleven O'clock the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Chockley served his country in the United States Army. He began his working career with Ryder Trucks, then owned a service station and wrecker service. Following that, he owned a convenience store in Triune and finally Bobby and Judy's Produce. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Friday evening from Four O'clock until Eight O'clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. Due to size restrictions caused by the current health situation, we ask that guests be aware of the space between themselves and others and attendance for the service on Saturday will be limited.






