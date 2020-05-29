Bobby D. Curtis
Murfreesboro - Bobby D. Curtis (4/12/1936 - 5/29/2020) died at home of a long-term illness. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years who passed away exactly six weeks ago, Mary Ann Carter Curtis; parents, Robert Eli and Flora Virginia Ramsey Curtis; and a brother, Donald Ray Curtis. Bobby is survived by his children, Mary Beth Curtis Walrath, Maxwell Carter Curtis, and Suzanne Curtis Forman; grandchildren, Cynthia L. Talley, Carl D. Caum, Laura Caum Gottschall, Sarah L. Walrath, Martin J. Caum, and Mary Katherine Walrath; brothers, William David Curtis and Johnny Richard Curtis; and five great-grandchildren.
Bobby was a native of Giles County and a 1954 graduate of Giles County High School. He then attended Martin College in Pulaski, TN where he met Mary Ann Carter. Bobby and Mary Ann married in 1956 and moved to Memphis, TN where he attended the University of Tennessee School of Pharmacy. After graduating, he and Mary Ann raised their family in Nashville, TN. Bobby was a pharmacist for over 50 years. During that time, he served as a corporate pharmacist with Hospital Corporation of America opening hospital pharmacies across the country and world-wide. He also served as a hospital pharmacist and Director of Pharmacy at Parkview Hospital in Nashville. During his retirement years, Bobby continued working as a retail pharmacist with Walgreens. He had been a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for many years.
A private graveside service will be held at Shields Cemetery in Waynesboro, TN.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Murfreesboro - Bobby D. Curtis (4/12/1936 - 5/29/2020) died at home of a long-term illness. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years who passed away exactly six weeks ago, Mary Ann Carter Curtis; parents, Robert Eli and Flora Virginia Ramsey Curtis; and a brother, Donald Ray Curtis. Bobby is survived by his children, Mary Beth Curtis Walrath, Maxwell Carter Curtis, and Suzanne Curtis Forman; grandchildren, Cynthia L. Talley, Carl D. Caum, Laura Caum Gottschall, Sarah L. Walrath, Martin J. Caum, and Mary Katherine Walrath; brothers, William David Curtis and Johnny Richard Curtis; and five great-grandchildren.
Bobby was a native of Giles County and a 1954 graduate of Giles County High School. He then attended Martin College in Pulaski, TN where he met Mary Ann Carter. Bobby and Mary Ann married in 1956 and moved to Memphis, TN where he attended the University of Tennessee School of Pharmacy. After graduating, he and Mary Ann raised their family in Nashville, TN. Bobby was a pharmacist for over 50 years. During that time, he served as a corporate pharmacist with Hospital Corporation of America opening hospital pharmacies across the country and world-wide. He also served as a hospital pharmacist and Director of Pharmacy at Parkview Hospital in Nashville. During his retirement years, Bobby continued working as a retail pharmacist with Walgreens. He had been a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for many years.
A private graveside service will be held at Shields Cemetery in Waynesboro, TN.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.