Bobby Jones
Bobby Jones

Murfreesboro - Bobby "Ole Bob" Jones, age 84, passed away June 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a basket maker. Ole Bob was a member of Hillview Church of Christ.

Ole Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Vester Jewell Jones and Verona Flippins Jones; wife of 64 years, Loretta Neal Jones and daughter, Peggy Jean Jones. He is survived by his sons, Ronald Jones, Randal (Becky) Jones, Ricky (Cher) Jones; brother, Charlie Jones; sister, Stella Louise Qualls; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Steve Watts and Tim Watts officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
