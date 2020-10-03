1/1
Bobby Lee Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Lee Black

Murfreesboro - Bobby Lee Black, age 78, passed away on October 3, 2020. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, James Hillard Black and Eva Groom Black; brothers, Wayne Forrest Black, Buddy Black, Pete Black and Denny Black. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Virginia Lynn Fox Black; brother, Sam and (Frances) Black; sisters-in-law, Gerry Black and Annabel Black; nephew, Tim (Melinda) Black; niece, Tammy Black (Maurice) Lowe; great-niece, Megan Lowe; and great-nephews, Ben (Brittany) Black and Brad Black; brothers-in-law, Bing (Marie) Spence, John Fox and Roy (Billye) Nance; and JoAnn Fox.

Bobby and Lynn enjoyed traveling the United States by motorcycle and later by RV. He worked at Bozard Ford in St. Augustine, Florida until his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bobby attended Milton and Lascassas Schools.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN or the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers with Sam Black and Rev Marshall Gupton officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved