Bobby Ray Norris
Murfreesboro -
Bobby Ray Norris, age 77 of Murfreesboro died March 11, 2020. He was a native of Nashville and was the son of the late, Harold Ray Norris and Mary Imogene Pullen Norris.
Mr. Norris was a member of and served as a deacon at Third Baptist Church. He was actively involved in church ministry for over 50 years. He retired from the R.J. Young Company after a distinguished career as a salesman of more than 30 years.
He is survived by his wife 57 years Jewel Norris; children, Cary Norris and wife Leigh Ann of Murfreesboro, Kelly Lamb and husband Brian of Murfreesboro, grandchildren, Andrew Norris, Evan Norris, brother; Harold Norris and wife Linda Gail of Nashville.
Visitation will be 2PM to 6PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, and 11AM until 1PM Monday at Third Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1PM Monday at Third Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Moore and Rev. Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Garden. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020