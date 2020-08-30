1/1
Bobby Ray Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Ray Young

Murfreesboro - Bobby Ray Young age 77 passed away at his residence on August 29, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Bobby was a member and Deacon of Zion Hill Baptist Church and founded Stones River Electrical Contractors, Inc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Young and Pearlie Mai Roberson Young; son, Robby Young; daughter in law, Tammy Young; brothers, Wayne Young, Billy Young, Walter Young; sisters, Helen Nipper and Elise Maxine Ashley. He is survived by son, Eddy Ray Young, Tony (April) Ashley; brother, Roger Young; sisters, Juanita Merritt, Linda Davis and Wanda Hopkins; grandchildren, Tabbatha Rector, EJ (Karah)Young, Lauren Young, Blake Ashley, AJ Ashley, Ava Ashley and Adalynn Ashley; great-grandchildren, Gage and Keira Cool, Aiden Young and Addison Young.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Zion Hill Missionary Independent Baptist Church, 5121 Leanna Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A Church Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Chris Rimes officiating. Burial will follow the same day at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved