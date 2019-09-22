|
Bobby Roy Copeland
Murfreesboro - Bobby Roy Copeland, age 76, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Bobby was born on January 13, 1943 in the Highland Community to the late Roy Mitchell Copeland and Reba Geraldine Overstreet Copeland. He was a graduate of Antioch High School. In his early years, he worked for the Tennessee Central Railroad. At one time, he had also owned a hardware store in Algood, TN, and worked in sales after he and his family moved to Murfreesboro in 1984.
Bobby was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and for many years served as a greeter on Sunday mornings. He also served as Director for the Room in the Inn Shelter in Murfreesboro for several years.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine, his wife of 48 years, Sue Freeman Copeland, his son Larry Porter of West Virginia, and his daughter Laura Vaughan as well as his son Chris Copeland and wife Jenny of Murfreesboro, brother Tommy Copeland of Murfreesboro, along with beloved grandchildren Christie Vaughan, Shane Vaughan, and Sydney and Callie Copeland.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Media Library.
Visitation with the family will be 2pm until 4pm Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 10am Monday at Evergreen Cemetery with Pam Pilote officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019