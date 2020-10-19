Bonnie Hayes
Murfreesboro - Bonnie Hayes. After a long courageous battle, Bonnie found freedom from her earthly sufferings on October 17, 2020, when she passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her family at St. Thomas Rutherford.
Bonnie was born on December 27, 1949, to Donald and Barbara Haley in Savannah, Georgia. She graduated from Bracken County High School (Class of '67) in Brooksville, KY. After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, she furthered her education and set an example for her children by attending Columbia State Community College to become a nurse. In addition to being a room mom, scout leader, and everything for her children, she proudly served as an LPN at Baptist Hospital, Williamson County Medical Center, Dr. Polk's Family Practice, and Mid-Cumberland HeadStart, where she worked for over 25 years.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her dad, Donald Haley; her sister, Peggy Edwards; her first husband, Eddie Jacobs; and her second child, Brian Dwyer.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 26 years, Odean Hayes; her mother, Barbara Haley; her sisters, Donna Doyle and Linda Pflug. She is also survived by her five loving children and their families: Donnie Jacobs and son William (Brooksville, KY); Tricia and Travis Craig and son TC (Hendersonville, TN); Elizabeth and Thomas McCormick and children Laney and Hunter (Bell
Buckle, TN); Patrick and Erin Dwyer and children Lillie, Isaac, and Daniel (Christiana, TN); and Jason and Kim Dwyer and children Hadley and a soon to arrive grandson (Murfreesboro, TN). Bonnie is also survived by her four stepchildren and their families: Ashley and Tracy Hayes and daughter Jennifer (Murfreesboro, TN); Wesley Hayes and children Weston and Payton
(Lascassas, TN); Leslie and Dana McKenney and children Natalie and Grayson (Christiana, TN); and Tracy and Rachel Hayes and children Evan and Veronica (LaVergne, TN). In addition, she is survived by several sisters and brothers-in-laws, friends, extended family, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie loved spending time with her family and talking to her children or grandchildren every night. She loved dancing, sitting on the beach, going to Garth Brooks's concerts, and relaxing in the living room with her little dog, Charlie. One of her favorite things to do was to buy Christmas presents up to the very last minute to make sure everyone had the perfect gift. To know her, whether you called her Bonnie, Ms. Bonnie, mama, granny, or nana, was to know that beautiful smile and the love she had for her family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on October 30, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com