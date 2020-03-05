|
Bonnie Jean Coop
Smyrna - Bonnie Jean Carter Coop, age 84, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A native of Jackson County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Haggard and Effie Lee Kirby Carter.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Brother Wayne Cornwell will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ben H. Coop; daughters, Debbie Cutlip and her husband Mark of Murfreesboro and Denise Tinney and her husband Mitch of Smyrna; granddaughter, Candace Cutlip of Springhill, TN; sister, Peggy Lee of Gainsboro, TN; one nephew; and one great-nephew.
Mrs. Coop was a long-time member of Highland Heights. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree at Nashville Nursing School and worked most notably with the Red Cross for over 40 years. Mrs. Jean was previously a girlscout group leader and was also a volunteer at the Sam Davis Home where she served on the board. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in Memory of Mrs. Coop can be made to the American Red Cross.
Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Highland Heights Church of Christ.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020