Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bonnie L. McCann


Bonnie L. McCann Obituary
Bonnie L. McCann

Murfreesboro - Bonnie L. McCann, age 85 years, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.

Preceded in death by husband Ambrose H. McCann.

Survived by son Mark McCann and his wife Lisa. Grandchildren Stephanie "Renee" (Todd) Huggins, Carolyn "Carrie" (Derek) Picklesimer, and Mary Katherine "Katie" (Jeremy) Williams, greatgrandchildren Peyton and Cheyenne Huggins, Mackenzie Huggins and Cooper Picklesimer, brother Theodore Anderson.

Mrs. McCann was a member of Advent Lutheran Church.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with chapel services Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 pm. Bro. Curt Wagner officiating. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
