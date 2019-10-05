|
|
Bonnie Reed Thomas
Murfreesboro - Bonnie Reed Thomas, of Murfreesboro died on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Graveside service was held on Friday October 4, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Thomas was born in Virginia to two wonderful parents. She remembered lots of fun times with her parents, sisters, and brothers. She became a member of Mount View Brethren Church in Hollins, Virginia, at an early age. She moved with her parents, sisters, and brothers, to Tennessee during the years of World War II.
Mrs. Thomas was a graduate of Central High School. She worked as McClellan's on the Square, and then at the Charles Store on the Square when she met and later married Charles Thomas. She later worked as a Deputy Clerk for County Court Clerk Fount Pitts, and then later in the Samsonite office. She became a bookkeeper for her husband when he opened the used car dealership Holiday Motors.
Mrs. Thomas was wonderful mom, wife, daughters, sister, and friend. She was loved so very very much and will be missed by many. Let's remember the many good and happy times.
Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by parents B.I. and Etta T. Boothe Reed, her husband, two sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her son, one sister, one brother, many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, and other family members.
Special thanks to the many emergency medical personnel who assisted her.
Memorial donations may be made to the following; Church World Service cwsglobal.org/donate
Unicef -donate.unicefusa.org
Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of services www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 5, 2019