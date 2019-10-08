|
Boone E. Westfall
Murfreesboro - Boone E. Westfall age 73, passed away on October 5, 2019. He lived most of his life in Murfreesboro and was the owner of Westfall Cleaning Service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; James Edwin Westfall and Mary Frances Melton Westfall; mother of his children, Dot Pearcy Westfall; and sister, Mary Frances Westfall. Boone is survived by his daughters, Mary Lou Westfall and Ammie Westfall both of Murfreesboro; brothers, Christopher Westfall of Lascassas and Joseph Westfall of Oak Ridge, TN; and grandson, Brendan Westfall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your local animal shelter of your choice.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM at Jennings & Ayers. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019