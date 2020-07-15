Bradley "BJ" Durham
Readyville - Mr. Bradley James "BJ" Durham, 30, of Readyville passed away on July 11, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1989 in Murfreesboro, TN. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Calvin and Betty Durham and Harris and Barbara Smith and by a brother, Chad Durham.
He is survived by his parents, Randy and Jeannie Smith Durham, daughter, Stella Louise Durham, sister, Kelly (Eric) Futral, nephews, Hunter and Jesse Futral, all of Readyville, special friend, Hope Lynch, and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Family and friends called him BJ. He was a fun loving and plain-spoken person. He loved his music loud and his cars fast. He loved muscle cars, racing, and 4-wheelers. It was said he was a "dare devil, who had a need for speed." He liked many types of sports teams including the Vols, Titans and Chicago Bulls. He worked with his parents most of the last 17 years in their restaurant, Lions Den Pizza. As much as he loved all the other things, his one true love was his daughter, Stella. He called her Daddy's Princess. He loved bouncing on the trampoline with her, going on adventures in the woods, showing her how to ride a 4-wheeler, and taking her to pet the neighbor's horses. He spent as much time as he could with her. He was baptized in the Baptist church when he was young and liked attending Plainview Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Smith Funeral Home chapel at 2 pm. Jonathan Womack will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net
