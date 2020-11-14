Brenda Gail Williams Warnack
Shelbyville - Brenda Gail Williams Warnack, age 64, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Brenda was a native of Rutherford County and lived in Shelbyville.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Gene Williams; daughter, Marsha Cobb; and brother, Kevin Williams. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Rich Shroat; son, Casey Warnack; daughter, Dana Warnack King; brother, Larry Williams; sister, Diane Barrett; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Kyle Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com