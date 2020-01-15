|
|
Brenda Heath Barrett
Murfreesboro - Brenda Heath Barrett of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Monday night, January 13, following a 15-month battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. She is survived by her husband McKinley (Mack) Barrett, her son Lee Barrett, and her daughter Emily Romine, her grandson Mack Barrett, brothers Dale, Don, and John Heath, sister Cathy Johns, son-in-law Russell (Rusty) Romine, and step grandchildren Alex and Marissa.
Brenda was a graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School and Middle Tennessee State University. She taught Special Education for over 36 years serving at both Walter Hill and Wilson Elementary Schools.
She was an active member of Walter Hill First Baptist Church serving in many areas of their ministry.
There will be a Memorial Service for Brenda on Saturday, January 18, at Walter Hill First Baptist Church. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., with the service to follow.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020