Brenda Hutchison
Murfreesboro - Brenda Gayle (Johnson) Hutchison, 69, of Murfreesboro, Rutherford Co., TN, died Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Born 12 March 1950, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Johnson and the late Helen Nadine (Wooten) of Murfreesboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James Grant Hutchison Jr., son of James Grant Hutchison of Lascassas and Wilma Ruth Lamb of Murfreesboro.
Brenda Gayle is survived by four siblings; Steve Johnson, Wanda Kay (Johnson) Nolen, and Gary Lee Johnson all of Murfreesboro, Carolyn Nadine (Johnson) Holt of Knoxville; Brother-in-Law William Lee Hutchison (Connie) of Lascassas, and her partner, Walter Gunster of Christiana
Brenda Gayle was preceded in death by five siblings, all of Murfreesboro: Ricky Lynn Johnson, Deborah Renee Johnson, Robert Curtis Johnson, Mark Wayne Johnson, and Carl Henry Johnson; four grandparents, William Claud Johnson Sr., Jessie Sparks Wooten, Leona Arnold, and Virginia Ruth (West) Harris.
Graveside service will be 3:30 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.
She loved to travel, work in her yard, and enjoy life. She was a nursing assistant, factory worker, and a student of history and art. She made prayer shawls for terminally-ill patients and taught World Bible School.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 4, 2019