|
|
Brenda Ritenour
Murfreesboro - Brenda Delores Ritenour, age 71, passed away May 11, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a Master Barber.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Larry and Myrtle Elizabeth Smith Webb; husband, Kenneth Ritenour; and brother, Wayne Webb; sister, Mattie White Young. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Kimberly Webster) Ritenour, Jr., Glendon Ritenour; daughter, Teresa (Felix) Mercado; brother, Jerry (Linda) Webb; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 14, 2019