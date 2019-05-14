Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Ritenour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Ritenour


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Ritenour Obituary
Brenda Ritenour

Murfreesboro - Brenda Delores Ritenour, age 71, passed away May 11, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a Master Barber.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Larry and Myrtle Elizabeth Smith Webb; husband, Kenneth Ritenour; and brother, Wayne Webb; sister, Mattie White Young. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Kimberly Webster) Ritenour, Jr., Glendon Ritenour; daughter, Teresa (Felix) Mercado; brother, Jerry (Linda) Webb; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now