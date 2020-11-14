1/1
Brian Lee Cole
Brian Lee Cole

Smyrna - Brian Lee Cole, age 60, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A native of Smyrna, TN, he was preceded in death by his father, Henry Grady Cole; step-father, Earl Thomas; and his step-mother, Doris Kellogg Cole.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Thomas; sister, Lynn (Allen) McDonald; brother, H.G. (Holly) Cole; nephews, Hank (Crystal) Cole and their son Henry Cole IV, and Clay McDonald; nieces, Heather Cole (Declan) McGarry and their children Mary Hollon and Fenton, and Cari McDonald (Stephen) Hutchins.

Lee was a 1978 graduate of Smyrna High School and a 1986 graduate of Samford College of Pharmacy. He went on to be the Director of Pharmacy at HCA Smyrna Hospital and later co-owner of Smyrna Rexall Drugs with his father. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Hank Cole, Clay McDonald, Declan McGarry, Steve Hutchins, Bill Coleman, and John Byrnes will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Lee can be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary at 12110 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery. Rev. Marshall Gupton will officiate.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254




Published in Tennessean from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mapleview Cemetery
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
