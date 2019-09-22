|
|
Brian Mann
Smyrna - Brian Mann, age 46, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was a native of Union City, TN.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro at 12:00 p.m. Kyle Goen will officiate.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Cencula Mann; children, Brett David Mann and Brody Charles Mann all of Smyrna; parents, Butch and Peggy Moody Mann of Liberty, TN; and brother, Troy Shanks of Murfreesboro.
Brian was a member of LifePoint in Smyrna. He was a sales representative with NRC. He loved playing baseball with Brett and golfing with Brody. He was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Brian loved the outdoors, especially camping, canoeing, and snorkeling.
Memorials in memory of Brian can be made to .
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019