Mr. Bruce Marlin Johnson II
Mr. Bruce Marlin Johnson II, 40, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was born in Gadsden, Alabama on November 3, 1979.
He attended the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and worked as a construction manager.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Johnson; daughter, Olivia Johnson both of Murfreesboro; father, Bruce (Sherrie) Johnson, Manchester; mother, Pamela K. Childers Lauder, Gadsden, AL; brother, Stephen Johnson, Franklin, TN; sisters, Laura (Gregg) West, Manchester and Kim Johnson, Gadsden, AL.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday in the Central Funeral Home chapel with Minister Jerry Mayo and Gabe Phillips officiating with burial to follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thursday and 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.